TT Electronics plc 44.1% potential upside indicated by Barclays

TT Electronics plc with ticker (LON:TTG) now has a potential upside of 44.1% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 270 GBX for the company, which when compared to the TT Electronics plc share price of 151 GBX at opening today (18/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 44.1%. Trading has ranged between 123 (52 week low) and 273 (52 week high) with an average of 589,324 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £258,644,631.



TT Electronics plc is a global provider of advanced electronics technologies for performance-critical applications in specialized markets. The Company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data. The Global Manufacturing Solutions division provides manufacturing services and engineering solutions for its product divisions and to customers that often require a lower volume and higher mix of different products. It manufactures complex integrated product assemblies for its customers and provides engineering services, including designing testing solutions and value-engineering. The Sensors and Specialist Components division works with customers to develop standard and customized solutions, including sensors and power management devices.







