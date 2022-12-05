Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

TT Electronics plc 29.5% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Broker Ratings

TT Electronics plc with ticker (LON:TTG) now has a potential upside of 29.5% according to RBC Capital Markets.



RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 250 GBX for the company, which when compared to the TT Electronics plc share price of 176 GBX at opening today (05/12/2022) indicates a potential upside of 29.5%. Trading has ranged between 123 (52 week low) and 265 (52 week high) with an average of 503,148 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £298,517,693.

TT Electronics plc is a global provider of advanced electronics technologies for performance-critical applications in specialized markets. The Company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data. The Global Manufacturing Solutions division provides manufacturing services and engineering solutions for its product divisions and to customers that often require a lower volume and higher mix of different products. It manufactures complex integrated product assemblies for its customers and provides engineering services, including designing testing solutions and value-engineering. The Sensors and Specialist Components division works with customers to develop standard and customized solutions, including sensors and power management devices.



