Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd – Consensus Indicates Potential 181.5% Upside

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd with ticker code (TNP) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 41.5 and 12.5 with a mean TP of 23.67. Now with the previous closing price of 8.41 this indicates there is a potential upside of 181.5%. The day 50 moving average is 8.88 and the 200 moving average now moves to 12.1. The market capitalisation for the company is $168m. Visit the company website at: http://www.tenn.gr

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was founded in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.

