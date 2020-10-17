Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd – Consensus Indicates Potential 181.5% Upside

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd found using ticker (TNP) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 41.5 and 12.5 calculating the average target price we see 23.67. With the stocks previous close at 8.41 this indicates there is a potential upside of 181.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.88 and the 200 moving average now moves to 12.1. The company has a market cap of $168m. Company Website: http://www.tenn.gr

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was founded in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.

