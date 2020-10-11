Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd – Consensus Indicates Potential 181.5% Upside

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd with ticker code (TNP) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 41.5 and 12.5 calculating the mean target price we have 23.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.41 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 181.5%. The 50 day MA is 8.88 and the 200 day MA is 12.1. The company has a market capitalisation of $168m. Company Website: http://www.tenn.gr

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was founded in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.

