Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd – Consensus Indicates Potential 66.8% Upside

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd found using ticker (TNP) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 9 with a mean TP of 12.33. With the stocks previous close at 7.39 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 66.8%. The day 50 moving average is 7.59 and the 200 moving average now moves to 8.3. The market cap for the company is $172m. Visit the company website at: https://www.tenn.gr

The potential market cap would be $288m based on the market concensus.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.