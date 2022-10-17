Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.3% Upside

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd found using ticker (TNP) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 16 with the average target price sitting at 20.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.19 this would imply there is a potential upside of 19.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 15.93 and the 200 moving average now moves to 11.23. The market capitalisation for the company is $504m. Visit the company website at: https://www.tenn.gr

The potential market cap would be $601m based on the market concensus.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.