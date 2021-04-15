Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd – Consensus Indicates Potential 172.7% Upside

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd with ticker code (TNP) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 41.5 and 11 calculating the average target price we see 22.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.13 this would imply there is a potential upside of 172.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 7.88 while the 200 day moving average is 10.16. The company has a market cap of $149m. Visit the company website at: http://www.tenn.gr

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was founded in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.