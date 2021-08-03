Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd – Consensus Indicates Potential 172.7% Upside

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd found using ticker (TNP) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 41.5 and 11 with the average target price sitting at 22.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.13 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 172.7%. The day 50 moving average is 7.88 and the 200 day moving average is 10.16. The market capitalisation for the company is $149m. Visit the company website at: http://www.tenn.gr

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was founded in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.