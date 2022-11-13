Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd with ticker code (TNP) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 16 with a mean TP of 20.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.47 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 17.3%. The day 50 moving average is 17.26 and the 200 day MA is 12.25. The company has a market cap of $515m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.tenn.gr

The potential market cap would be $604m based on the market concensus.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.

