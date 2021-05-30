Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd – Consensus Indicates Potential 146.3% Upside

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd found using ticker (TNP) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 41.5 and 11 with the average target price sitting at 22.17. Now with the previous closing price of 9 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 146.3%. The 50 day MA is 9.31 and the 200 moving average now moves to 9.15. The market cap for the company is $165m. Visit the company website at: http://www.tenn.gr

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.