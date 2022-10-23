Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd found using ticker (TNP) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 16 and has a mean target at 20.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 18 this indicates there is a potential upside of 13.9%. The day 50 moving average is 16.44 and the 200 day moving average is 11.5. The company has a market capitalisation of $513m. Visit the company website at: https://www.tenn.gr

The potential market cap would be $584m based on the market concensus.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.

