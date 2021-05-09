Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd – Consensus Indicates Potential 121.7% Upside

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd found using ticker (TNP) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 41.5 and 11 calculating the mean target price we have 22.17. Now with the previous closing price of 10 this would imply there is a potential upside of 121.7%. The day 50 moving average is 9.69 and the 200 moving average now moves to 8.75. The company has a market cap of $171m. Company Website: http://www.tenn.gr

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.