Trxade Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 128.3% Upside

Trxade Group found using ticker (MEDS) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 9.5 with the average target price sitting at 12.17. With the stocks previous close at 5.33 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 128.3%. The day 50 moving average is 5.12 and the 200 day MA is 5.74. The market capitalisation for the company is $42m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.trxadegroup.com

Trxade Group, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services. Its principal products and services include Trxade.com, a web-based pharmaceutical marketplace; InventoryRx.com, a web-based pharmaceutical exchange platform; Pharmabayonline that provides proprietary pharmaceutical data analytics and governmental reimbursement benchmarks analysis to the United States-based independent pharmacies and pharmaceutical databases; and RxGuru, an application, which offers product information. The company also operates a retail specialty pharmacy. In addition, it operates Delivmeds.com, a consumer-based app to provide delivery of pharmaceutical products; Trxademso.com to assist independent retail pharmacies on pricing, distribution, and logistics; and Bonum+, a B2B platform to purchase COVID-19 risk assessment and personal protective equipment tools. Trxade Group is based in Land O’Lakes, Florida.