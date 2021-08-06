Trxade Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 128.3% Upside

Trxade Group found using ticker (MEDS) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 15 and 9.5 calculating the average target price we see 12.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.33 this would imply there is a potential upside of 128.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.12 and the 200 day MA is 5.74. The market capitalisation for the company is $42m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.trxadegroup.com

Trxade Group, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services. Its principal products and services include Trxade.com, a web-based pharmaceutical marketplace; InventoryRx.com, a web-based pharmaceutical exchange platform; Pharmabayonline that provides proprietary pharmaceutical data analytics and governmental reimbursement benchmarks analysis to the United States-based independent pharmacies and pharmaceutical databases; and RxGuru, an application, which offers product information. The company also operates a retail specialty pharmacy. In addition, it operates Delivmeds.com, a consumer-based app to provide delivery of pharmaceutical products; Trxademso.com to assist independent retail pharmacies on pricing, distribution, and logistics; and Bonum+, a B2B platform to purchase COVID-19 risk assessment and personal protective equipment tools. Trxade Group is based in Land O’Lakes, Florida.