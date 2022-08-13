TrueBlue – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.7% Upside

TrueBlue with ticker code (TBI) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 34 and 21 with a mean TP of 27.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.33 this indicates there is a potential upside of 29.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 19.42 and the 200 moving average now moves to 25.03. The company has a market capitalisation of $712m. Find out more information at: https://www.trueblue.com

The potential market cap would be $924m based on the market concensus.

TrueBlue, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries. The PeopleManagement segment provides contingent labor and outsourced industrial workforce solutions. This segment also offers on-site management and recruitment for the contingent industrial workforce of manufacturing, warehouse, and distribution facilities; and recruitment and management of contingent and dedicated commercial drivers to the transportation and distribution industries under the Staff Management, SIMOS Insourcing Solutions, and Centerline Drivers brands. The PeopleScout segment offers permanent employee recruitment process outsourcing services; and manages clients’ contingent labor programs comprising vendor selection, performance management, compliance monitoring, and risk management. The company was formerly known as Labor Ready and changed its name to TrueBlue in December 2007. TrueBlue was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.