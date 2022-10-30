Twitter Linkedin Facebook

TrueBlue – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

TrueBlue found using ticker (TBI) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 31 and 21 calculating the average target price we see 24.33. With the stocks previous close at 19.91 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 22.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 20.52 and the 200 day MA is 23.21. The company has a market capitalisation of $673m. Visit the company website at: https://www.trueblue.com

The potential market cap would be $823m based on the market concensus.

TrueBlue, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries. The PeopleManagement segment provides contingent labor and outsourced industrial workforce solutions. This segment also offers on-site management and recruitment for the contingent industrial workforce of manufacturing, warehouse, and distribution facilities; and recruitment and management of contingent and dedicated commercial drivers to the transportation and distribution industries under the Staff Management, SIMOS Insourcing Solutions, and Centerline Drivers brands. The PeopleScout segment offers permanent employee recruitment process outsourcing services; and manages clients’ contingent labor programs comprising vendor selection, performance management, compliance monitoring, and risk management. The company was formerly known as Labor Ready and changed its name to TrueBlue in December 2007. TrueBlue was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

