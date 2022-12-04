TrueBlue – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.4% Upside

TrueBlue found using ticker (TBI) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 31 and 21 with the average target price sitting at 24.33. With the stocks previous close at 21.08 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 15.4%. The 50 day MA is 20.48 and the 200 day MA is 22.43. The market capitalisation for the company is $696m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.trueblue.com

The potential market cap would be $803m based on the market concensus.

TrueBlue, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries. The PeopleManagement segment provides contingent labor and outsourced industrial workforce solutions. This segment also offers on-site management and recruitment for the contingent industrial workforce of manufacturing, warehouse, and distribution facilities; and recruitment and management of contingent and dedicated commercial drivers to the transportation and distribution industries under the Staff Management, SIMOS Insourcing Solutions, and Centerline Drivers brands. The PeopleScout segment offers permanent employee recruitment process outsourcing services; and manages clients’ contingent labor programs comprising vendor selection, performance management, compliance monitoring, and risk management. The company was formerly known as Labor Ready and changed its name to TrueBlue in December 2007. TrueBlue was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.