TrueBlue – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.3% Downside

Broker Ratings

TrueBlue with ticker code (TBI) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 26 and 19 with the average target price sitting at 21.2. Now with the previous closing price of 22.39 this would imply there is a potential downside of -5.3%. The day 50 moving average is 21.3 and the 200 moving average now moves to 19. The market cap for the company is $808m. Visit the company website at: http://www.trueblue.com

TrueBlue, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries. The PeopleManagement segment provides contingent labor and outsourced industrial workforce solutions. It offers on-site management and recruitment for the contingent industrial workforce of manufacturing, warehouse, and distribution facilities; and recruitment and management of contingent and dedicated commercial drivers to the transportation and distribution industries under the Staff Management, SIMOS Insourcing Solutions, and Centerline Drivers brands. The PeopleScout segment offers permanent employee recruitment process outsourcing services; and manages clients’ contingent labor programs comprising vendor selection, performance management, compliance monitoring, and risk management. The company was formerly known as Labor Ready and changed its name to TrueBlue in December 2007. TrueBlue was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

