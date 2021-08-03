TrueBlue – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.9% Downside

TrueBlue with ticker code (TBI) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 16 with the average target price sitting at 17.6. With the stocks previous close at 18.12 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -2.9%. The 50 day MA is 16.53 and the 200 day MA is 15.63. The market capitalisation for the company is $616m. Visit the company website at: http://www.trueblue.com

TrueBlue, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries. The PeopleManagement segment provides contingent labor and outsourced industrial workforce solutions. It offers on-site management and recruitment for the contingent industrial workforce of manufacturing, warehouse, and distribution facilities; and recruitment and management of contingent and dedicated commercial drivers to the transportation and distribution industries under the Staff Management, SIMOS Insourcing Solutions, and Centerline Drivers brands. The PeopleScout segment offers permanent employee recruitment process outsourcing services; and manages clients’ contingent labor programs comprising vendor selection, performance management, compliance monitoring, and risk management. The company was formerly known as Labor Ready and changed its name to TrueBlue in December 2007. TrueBlue was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.