Triumph Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.2% Upside

Triumph Group found using ticker (TGI) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 18 and 2 with the average target price sitting at 7.45. Now with the previous closing price of 7.22 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 3.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 7.38 and the 200 day MA is 9.04. The market capitalisation for the company is $389m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.triumphgroup.com

Triumph Group designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers. It also provides aircraft wings, flight control surfaces, composite and metal bonding products, flight control surfaces, engine nacelles, integrated testing and certification services, comprehensive processing services, stretch-formed leading edges and fuselage skins, empennages, wing spars and stringers, acoustic and thermal insulation systems, and composite ducts and floor panels. In addition, the company offers air cycle machines, blades and vanes, APUs, constant speed drives, combustors, engine and airframe accessories, stators, flight control surfaces, transition ducts, integrated drive generators, sidewalls, nacelles, light assemblies, remote sensors, overhead bins, thrust reversers, and fuel bladder cells, as well as cabin panes, shades, light lenses, and other components. It serves original equipment manufacturers of commercial, regional, and military aircraft; and aircraft components, as well as business jet and regional airlines, and air cargo carriers. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

