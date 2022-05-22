Triumph Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 63.2% Upside

Triumph Group found using ticker (TGI) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 18 and has a mean target at 23.25. Now with the previous closing price of 14.25 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 63.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 23.56 while the 200 day moving average is 20.7. The market capitalisation for the company is $902m. Company Website: https://www.triumphgroup.com

The potential market cap would be $1,471m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Triumph Group designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers. It also provides flight control surfaces, engine nacelles, integrated testing and certification services, empennages, acoustic and thermal insulation systems, composite ducts and floor panels; and fuselage panels, horizontal and vertical tails, and floor grids. In addition, the company offers air cycle machines, blades and vanes, auxiliary power units, constant speed drives, combustors, engine and airframe accessories, stators, flight control surfaces, transition ducts, integrated drive generators, sidewalls, nacelles, light assemblies, remote sensors, overhead bins, thrust reversers, and fuel bladder cells, as well as cabin panes, shades, light lenses, and other components. It serves original equipment manufacturers of commercial, regional, and military aircraft; and aircraft components, as well as business jet and regional airlines, and air cargo carriers. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.