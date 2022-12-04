Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Triumph Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.3% Upside

Triumph Group found using ticker (TGI) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 9 calculating the mean target price we have 15.22. Now with the previous closing price of 11.5 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 32.3%. The 50 day MA is 9.97 and the 200 moving average now moves to 15.96. The company has a market cap of $775m. Visit the company website at: https://www.triumphgroup.com

The potential market cap would be $1,026m based on the market concensus.

Triumph Group designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers. It also designs, manufactures, and repairs composite and metal bonding, flight control surfaces, engine nacelles, empennages, wing flaps, acoustic and thermal insulation systems, and composite ducts and floor panels, as well as provides integrated testing and certification services; and fuselage panels, horizontal and vertical tails, and floor grids. In addition, the company offers air cycle machines, blades and vanes, auxiliary power units, constant speed drives, combustors, engine and airframe accessories, stators, flight control surfaces, transition ducts, integrated drive generators, sidewalls, nacelles, light assemblies, remote sensors, overhead bins, thrust reversers, and fuel bladder cells, as well as cabin panes, shades, light lenses, and other components. It serves original equipment manufacturers of commercial, regional, and military aircraft; and aircraft components, as well as business jets and regional airlines, and air cargo carriers. Triumph Group was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

