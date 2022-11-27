Triumph Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.9% Upside

Triumph Group found using ticker (TGI) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 20 and 9 and has a mean target at 15.22. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.81 this indicates there is a potential upside of 28.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 9.83 and the 200 day MA is 16.23. The company has a market capitalisation of $770m. Find out more information at: https://www.triumphgroup.com

The potential market cap would be $992m based on the market concensus.

Triumph Group designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers. It also designs, manufactures, and repairs composite and metal bonding, flight control surfaces, engine nacelles, empennages, wing flaps, acoustic and thermal insulation systems, and composite ducts and floor panels, as well as provides integrated testing and certification services; and fuselage panels, horizontal and vertical tails, and floor grids. In addition, the company offers air cycle machines, blades and vanes, auxiliary power units, constant speed drives, combustors, engine and airframe accessories, stators, flight control surfaces, transition ducts, integrated drive generators, sidewalls, nacelles, light assemblies, remote sensors, overhead bins, thrust reversers, and fuel bladder cells, as well as cabin panes, shades, light lenses, and other components. It serves original equipment manufacturers of commercial, regional, and military aircraft; and aircraft components, as well as business jets and regional airlines, and air cargo carriers. Triumph Group was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.