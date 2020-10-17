Triumph Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.2% Downside

Triumph Bancorp with ticker code (TBK) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 36 and 21 with a mean TP of 29.42. Now with the previous closing price of 29.79 this would imply there is a potential downside of -1.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 27.19 and the 200 day moving average is 26.48. The company has a market cap of $729m. Find out more information at: http://www.triumphbancorp.com

Triumph Bancorp operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes. The company also provides asset-based, and equipment and premium finance loans; real estate loans to finance commercial properties; factoring services to the transportation and non-transportation sectors; agriculture loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; mortgage warehouse loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers debit cards; electronic banking, trust, and treasury management services; and insurance brokerage services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated through a network of 10 branches in the Quad Cities Metropolitan Area of Iowa and Illinois; 8 branches in central and northwestern Illinois; 7 branches in southern Colorado; 3 branches in New Mexico; 30 branches in Colorado; 2 branches in far western Kansas; and 3 loan production offices in Colorado and 1 loan production office in Missouri, as well as an additional branch office limited to deposit gathering activities in Dallas, Texas. Triumph Bancorp is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

