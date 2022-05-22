Triumph Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 60.0% Upside

Triumph Bancorp found using ticker (TBK) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 142 and 87 calculating the mean target price we have 104.86. Given that the stocks previous close was at 65.55 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 60.0%. The day 50 moving average is 80.5 and the 200 moving average now moves to 98.07. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,606m. Company Website: https://www.triumphbancorp.com

The potential market cap would be $2,569m based on the market concensus.

Triumph Bancorp operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes. The company also provides asset-based, and equipment and premium finance loans; real estate loans to finance commercial properties; to factoring services the transportation and non-transportation sectors; agriculture loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; mortgage warehouse loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers debit cards; electronic banking, trust, and treasury management services; and insurance brokerage services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of 10 branches in the Quad Cities Metropolitan Area of Iowa and Illinois; 8 branches in northern and central Illinois; 7 branches in southern Colorado; 3 branches in New Mexico; 31 branches in central and eastern Colorado; and 2 branches in far western Kansas, as well as a branch office dedicated to deposit gathering activities in Dallas, Texas. Triumph Bancorp was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.