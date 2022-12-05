Tritax EuroBox PLC 34.8% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Tritax EuroBox PLC with ticker (LON:EBOX) now has a potential upside of 34.8% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 100 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Tritax EuroBox PLC share price of 65 GBX at opening today (05/12/2022) indicates a potential upside of 34.8%. Trading has ranged between 58 (52 week low) and 119 (52 week high) with an average of 2,428,230 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £544,674,165.



Tritax EuroBox plc is a United Kingdom-based company that owns and manages sustainable continental European logistics real estate. The Company is focused on acquiring, actively managing and developing large-scale logistics assets. Its objective is to deliver attractive, low risk returns to shareholders. The Company’s diversified portfolio offers attractive, secure and inflation-linked income and opportunities for capital growth. The Company’s Investment portfolio comprises approximately 22 assets, spread across key logistics locations in six core continental European countries.







