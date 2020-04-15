Tritax Big Box REIT PLC 4.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Tritax Big Box REIT PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BBOX) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. Tritax Big Box REIT PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 125 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 4.2% from today’s opening price of 120 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 20.85 points and decreased 20.8 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 162.6 GBX while the 52 week low is 79 GBX.

Tritax Big Box REIT PLC has a 50 day moving average of 127.61 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 143.56. There are currently 1,706,974,948 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 12,785,921. Market capitalisation for LON:BBOX is £1,976,677,041 GBP.

