Tritax Big Box REIT PLC 25.3% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Tritax Big Box REIT PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:BBOX) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Tritax Big Box REIT PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set their target price at 180 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 25.3% from today’s opening price of 143.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 0.9 points and decreased 3.4 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 162.6 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 135.1 GBX.

Tritax Big Box REIT PLC has a 50 day moving average of 145.37 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 149.40. There are currently 1,706,974,948 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 6,214,983. Market capitalisation for LON:BBOX is £2,442,681,254 GBP.