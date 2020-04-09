Tritax Big Box REIT PLC 24.5% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Tritax Big Box REIT PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BBOX) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ today by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Tritax Big Box REIT PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set a target price of 150 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 24.5% from the opening price of 120.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 6 points and decreased 22.3 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 162.6 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 79 GBX.

Tritax Big Box REIT PLC has a 50 day moving average of 128.77 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 144.06. There are currently 1,706,974,948 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 13,145,314. Market capitalisation for LON:BBOX is £2,121,769,912 GBP.

