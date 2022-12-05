Tritax Big Box REIT PLC 21.7% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Tritax Big Box REIT PLC with ticker (LON:BBOX) now has a potential upside of 21.7% according to RBC Capital Markets.







RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 190 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Tritax Big Box REIT PLC share price of 149 GBX at opening today (05/12/2022) indicates a potential upside of 21.7%. Trading has ranged between 120 (52 week low) and 252 (52 week high) with an average of 6,271,620 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,807,445,474.



Tritax Big Box REIT PLC is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, manages and develops prime logistics real estate in the United Kingdom. It also owns the logistics-focused land platform. It provides logistics buildings for its customers and long-term returns for shareholders. It invests and manages logistics buildings, developing new logistics assets and securing land suitable for logistics development. It focuses on modern and sustainable buildings, let to customers on long-term leases. The Company’s overall portfolio includes investment and development portfolios. It has a prime logistics aggregate totaled 33.7 million square feet. Its subsidiaries include TBBR Holdings 1 Limited, TBBR Holdings 2 Limited, Baljean Properties Limited, Tritax Acquisition 2 Limited, Tritax Acquisition 2 (SPV) Limited, The Sherburn RDC Unit Trust, among others. Tritax Management LLP is the Company’s alternative investment fund manager.







