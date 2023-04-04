Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Tritax Big Box REIT PLC 19.4% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Tritax Big Box REIT PLC with ticker (LON:BBOX) now has a potential upside of 19.4% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 170 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Tritax Big Box REIT PLC share price of 142 GBX at opening today (04/04/2023) indicates a potential upside of 19.4%. Trading has ranged between 120 (52 week low) and 251 (52 week high) with an average of 5,935,250 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,655,752,705.

Tritax Big Box REIT PLC is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, manages and develops prime logistics real estate in the United Kingdom. It also owns the logistics-focused land platform. It provides logistics buildings for its customers and long-term returns for shareholders. It invests and manages logistics buildings, developing new logistics assets and securing land suitable for logistics development. It focuses on modern and sustainable buildings, let to customers on long-term leases. The Company’s overall portfolio includes investment and development portfolios. It has a prime logistics aggregate totaled 33.7 million square feet. Its subsidiaries include TBBR Holdings 1 Limited, TBBR Holdings 2 Limited, Baljean Properties Limited, Tritax Acquisition 2 Limited, Tritax Acquisition 2 (SPV) Limited, The Sherburn RDC Unit Trust, among others. Tritax Management LLP is the Company’s alternative investment fund manager.



Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Forum friendly shortlink: https://1lo.co/SBJqf
    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit
    Telegram
    WhatsApp
    Pocket

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.