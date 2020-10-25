Triple-S Management Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.6% Downside

Triple-S Management Corporation found using ticker (GTS) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 19 and 19 with the average target price sitting at 19. Given that the stocks previous close was at 19.5 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -2.6%. The 50 day MA is 19.03 while the 200 day moving average is 18.39. The market cap for the company is $465m. Company Website: http://management.grupotriples.com

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities. It also provides various life, accident, disability, and health insurance products, as well as annuity products primarily to individuals; and property and casualty insurance products comprising commercial multi-peril package, personal package, commercial auto, hospital malpractice, commercial liability, and commercial property for small to medium size accounts. The company markets and distributes its products through a network of internal sales force, direct mail, independent brokers and agents, telemarketing staff, traditional media, and digital media. It holds rights to the Blue Cross Blue Shield name and mark throughout Puerto Rico, the United States Virgin Islands, Costa Rica, the British Virgin Islands, and Anguilla. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

