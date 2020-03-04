TripAdvisor, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 42.9% Upside

TripAdvisor, Inc. found using ticker (TRIP) now have 22 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 53 and 21 with the average target price sitting at 33.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 23.45 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 42.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 28.34 and the 200 day MA is 33.25. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,215m. Company Website: http://www.tripadvisor.com

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as bokun.io, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, singleplatform.com, smartertravel.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. In addition, the company provides information and services for consumers to research and book restaurants in travel destinations; and vacation and short-term rental properties, including full home rentals, condominiums, villas, beach rentals, cabins, and cottages. Its Websites feature 859 million reviews and opinions on 8.6 million places comprising 1.4 million hotels, inns, B&Bs, and specialty lodging; 842,000 rental properties; 5.2 million restaurants; and 1.2 million travel activities and experiences worldwide. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

