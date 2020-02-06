TripAdvisor, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 26.8% Upside

TripAdvisor, Inc. found using ticker (TRIP) have now 23 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 53 and 25 calculating the average target price we see 35.83. With the stocks previous close at 28.26 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 26.8%. The day 50 moving average is 29.89 while the 200 day moving average is 35.44. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,083m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.tripadvisor.com

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk. In addition, the company provides information and services for consumers to research and book restaurants in travel destinations; and vacation and short-term rental properties, including full home rentals, condominiums, villas, beach rentals, cabins, and cottages. Its Websites feature 730 million reviews and opinions on 8.1 million places comprising 1.3 million hotels, inns, B&Bs, and specialty lodging; 875,000 rental properties; 4.9 million restaurants; and 1.0 million travel activities and experiences worldwide. The company has a strategic partnership with Trip.com Group Limited. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.