TripAdvisor – Consenus Indicates Potential 70.4% Upside

TripAdvisor found using ticker (TRIP) have now 23 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 53 and 13 with the average target price sitting at 28.61. Now with the previous closing price of 16.79 this indicates there is a potential upside of 70.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 20.42 and the 200 day MA is 29.55. The market cap for the company is $2,282m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.tripadvisor.com

TripAdvisor operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as bokun.io, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, singleplatform.com, smartertravel.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. In addition, the company provides information and services for consumers to research and book restaurants in travel destinations; and vacation and short-term rental properties, including full home rentals, condominiums, villas, beach rentals, cabins, and cottages. Its Websites feature 859 million reviews and opinions on 8.6 million places comprising 1.4 million hotels, inns, B&Bs, and specialty lodging; 842,000 rental properties; 5.2 million restaurants; and 1.2 million travel activities and experiences worldwide. TripAdvisor was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn