TripAdvisor – Consenus Indicates Potential 59.3% Upside

TripAdvisor found using ticker (TRIP) now have 23 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 53 and 13 with the average target price sitting at 28.61. Now with the previous closing price of 17.96 this would imply there is a potential upside of 59.3%. The day 50 moving average is 22.29 and the 200 moving average now moves to 30.51. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,432m. Visit the company website at: http://www.tripadvisor.com

TripAdvisor operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as bokun.io, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, singleplatform.com, smartertravel.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. In addition, the company provides information and services for consumers to research and book restaurants in travel destinations; and vacation and short-term rental properties, including full home rentals, condominiums, villas, beach rentals, cabins, and cottages. Its Websites feature 859 million reviews and opinions on 8.6 million places comprising 1.4 million hotels, inns, B&Bs, and specialty lodging; 842,000 rental properties; 5.2 million restaurants; and 1.2 million travel activities and experiences worldwide. TripAdvisor was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

