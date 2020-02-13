TripAdvisor – Consenus Indicates Potential 20.2% Upside

TripAdvisor with ticker code (TRIP) now have 23 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 53 and 25 and has a mean target at 35.83. Now with the previous closing price of 29.81 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 20.2%. The 50 day MA is 29.79 while the 200 day moving average is 34.83. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,418m. Visit the company website at: http://www.tripadvisor.com

TripAdvisor operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk. In addition, the company provides information and services for consumers to research and book restaurants in travel destinations; and vacation and short-term rental properties, including full home rentals, condominiums, villas, beach rentals, cabins, and cottages. Its Websites feature 730 million reviews and opinions on 8.1 million places comprising 1.3 million hotels, inns, B&Bs, and specialty lodging; 875,000 rental properties; 4.9 million restaurants; and 1.0 million travel activities and experiences worldwide. The company has a strategic partnership with Trip.com Group Limited. TripAdvisor was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.