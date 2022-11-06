Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Trinseo PLC – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Trinseo PLC found using ticker (TSE) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 40 and 20 calculating the average target price we see 24. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.91 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.5%. The 50 day MA is 21.65 and the 200 day MA is 39.06. The market cap for the company is $832m. Company Website: https://www.trinseo.com

The potential market cap would be $911m based on the market concensus.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid compounds, including polycarbonate compounds, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene compounds, and PC blends to consumer electronics and medical markets for equipment housing applications; thermoplastic elastomer soft plastic compounds, such as overmolds, sealings, tubing, and films for footwear shoe sole, personal care, consumer electronics, and automotive high-end applications; and PMMA products to building and construction, automotive, medical, and consumer goods applications. The Latex Binders segment provides styrene-butadiene, styrene-acrylate, vinylidene chloride, and butadiene-methacrylate latex products for the commercial and niche carpet markets, as well as performance latex products for the adhesive, building and construction, and technical textile paper markets. The Base Plastics segment offers various compounds and blends for automotive and other applications. This segment also engages in the acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, and polycarbonate businesses. The Polystyrene segment provides general purpose polystyrenes and high impact polystyrene for use in appliances, food packaging and food service disposables, consumer electronics, and building and construction materials. The Feedstocks segment offers styrene monomer, a basic building block of plastics. The Americas Styrenics segment provides styrene and polystyrene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

