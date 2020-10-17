Trinity Industries – Consensus Indicates Potential -21.4% Downside

Trinity Industries with ticker code (TRN) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 5 with a mean TP of 16.4. With the stocks previous close at 20.87 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -21.4%. The day 50 moving average is 20.53 and the 200 day MA is 19.58. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,475m. Find out more information at: http://www.trin.net

Trinity Industries provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet of 103,705 owned or leased railcars. This segment serves industrial shipper and railroad companies operating in agriculture, construction and metals, consumer products, energy, and refined products and chemicals markets. The Rail Products Group segment manufactures freight and tank railcars for transporting various liquids, gases, and dry cargo; and offers railcar maintenance services. This segment serves railroads, leasing companies, and industrial shippers of products in the agriculture, construction and metals, consumer products, energy, and refined products and chemicals markets. The All Other segment manufactures guardrail, crash cushions, and other highway barriers; and engages in the logistics and other peripheral businesses. The company sells or leases products and services through its own sales personnel and independent sales representatives. Trinity Industries was incorporated in 1933 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn