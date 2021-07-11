Trinity Industries – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.1% Upside

Trinity Industries with ticker code (TRN) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 35 and 28 calculating the average target price we see 32.18. Given that the stocks previous close was at 25.52 this would imply there is a potential upside of 26.1%. The day 50 moving average is 27.64 and the 200 moving average now moves to 28.58. The market cap for the company is $2,927m. Visit the company website at: http://www.trin.net

Trinity Industries provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 107,045 owned or leased railcars. This segment serves industrial shipper and railroad companies operating in agriculture, construction and metals, consumer products, energy, and refined products and chemicals markets. The Rail Products Group segment manufactures freight and tank railcars for transporting various liquids, gases, and dry cargo; and offers railcar maintenance and modification services. This segment serves railroads, leasing companies, and industrial shippers of products in the agriculture, construction and metals, consumer products, energy, and refined products and chemicals markets. The All Other segment manufactures guardrail, crash cushions, and other highway barriers. It sells or leases products and services through its own sales personnel and independent sales representatives. Trinity Industries was incorporated in 1933 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.