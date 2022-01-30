Twitter
Trinity Industries – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

Trinity Industries with ticker code (TRN) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 38 and 31.89 with a mean TP of 34.98. With the stocks previous close at 28.12 this would imply there is a potential upside of 24.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 28.93 and the 200 day MA is 28.26. The market cap for the company is $2,531m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.trin.net

The potential market cap would be $3,149m based on the market concensus.

Trinity Industries provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 107,045 owned or leased railcars. This segment serves industrial shipper and railroad companies operating in agriculture, construction and metals, consumer products, energy, and refined products and chemicals markets. The Rail Products Group segment manufactures freight and tank railcars for transporting various liquids, gases, and dry cargo; and offers railcar maintenance and modification services. This segment serves railroads, leasing companies, and industrial shippers of products in the agriculture, construction and metals, consumer products, energy, and refined products and chemicals markets. The All Other segment manufactures guardrail, crash cushions, and other highway barriers. It sells or leases products and services through its own sales personnel and independent sales representatives. Trinity Industries was incorporated in 1933 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

