Trinity Industries – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.2% Upside

Trinity Industries with ticker code (TRN) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 44.1 and 27 calculating the average target price we see 33.62. Given that the stocks previous close was at 28.45 this indicates there is a potential upside of 18.2%. The 50 day MA is 24.16 while the 200 day moving average is 26.85. The company has a market cap of $2,420m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.trin.net

The potential market cap would be $2,860m based on the market concensus.

Trinity Industries provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 106,970 owned or leased railcars. This segment serves industrial shipper and railroad companies operating in agriculture, construction and metals, consumer products, energy, and refined products and chemicals markets. The Rail Products Group segment manufactures freight and tank railcars for transporting various liquids, gases, and dry cargo; and offers railcar maintenance and modification services. This segment serves railroads, leasing companies, and industrial shippers of products in the agriculture, construction and metals, consumer products, energy, and refined products and chemicals markets. It sells or leases products and services through its own sales personnel and independent sales representatives. Trinity Industries was incorporated in 1933 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.