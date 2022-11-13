Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Trinity Industries – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Trinity Industries found using ticker (TRN) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 44.1 and 27 calculating the mean target price we have 33.62. Now with the previous closing price of 29.67 this would imply there is a potential upside of 13.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 24.59 and the 200 day moving average is 26.88. The company has a market cap of $2,432m. Find out more information at: https://www.trin.net

The potential market cap would be $2,755m based on the market concensus.

Trinity Industries provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 106,970 owned or leased railcars. This segment serves industrial shipper and railroad companies operating in agriculture, construction and metals, consumer products, energy, and refined products and chemicals markets. The Rail Products Group segment manufactures freight and tank railcars for transporting various liquids, gases, and dry cargo; and offers railcar maintenance and modification services. This segment serves railroads, leasing companies, and industrial shippers of products in the agriculture, construction and metals, consumer products, energy, and refined products and chemicals markets. It sells or leases products and services through its own sales personnel and independent sales representatives. Trinity Industries was incorporated in 1933 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

