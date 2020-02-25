Trimble Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential .6% Upside

Trimble Inc. found using ticker (TRMB) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 53 and 35 and has a mean target at 45.67. With the stocks previous close at 45.39 this is indicating there is a potential upside of .6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 43.74 and the 200 day MA is 40.3. The company has a market capitalisation of $10,918m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.trimble.com

Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software. This segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators. The Geospatial segment provides surveying and geospatial products and services to the construction, engineering, mining, oil and gas, energy and utilities, government, and land management sectors; and geographic information systems. The Resources and Utilities segment offers precision agriculture products and services that consist of guidance and positioning systems, automated and variable-rate application and technology systems, and information management solutions primarily to customers working in agriculture, forestry, and utilities. The Transportation segment offers a suite of solutions under the Trimble, PeopleNet, GEOTrac, TMW, ISE, Punch, Veltec, and Trimble MAPS brands to customers working in long haul trucking, field service management, rail, and military aviation. The company was formerly known as Trimble Navigation Limited and changed its name to Trimble Inc. in October 2016. Trimble Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn