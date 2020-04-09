Trimble Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 10.2% Upside

Trimble Inc. with ticker code (TRMB) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 28 with a mean TP of 36.63. Given that the stocks previous close was at 33.24 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.2%. The day 50 moving average is 33.86 and the 200 day MA is 39.02. The company has a market capitalisation of $8,573m. Company Website: http://www.trimble.com

Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management software. The Geospatial segment provides surveying and geospatial products and geographic information systems to the construction, engineering, mining, oil and gas, energy and utilities, and various other industries. The Resources and Utilities segment offers precision agriculture products and services, such as guidance and positioning systems, automated and variable-rate application and technology systems, and information management solutions. This segment provides manual and automated navigation guidance for tractors and other farm equipment; solutions to automate application of pesticide and seeding; water solutions for leveling agricultural fields; Farmer Core, a software subscription that enables farmers to connect their farm operation; and forest solutions for forest management, traceability, and timber processing. The Transportation segment offers solutions for long haul trucking, field service management, rail, and construction logistics industries, as well as transportation management, analytics, routing, mapping, reporting, and predictive modeling solution under Trimble brand name. The company was formerly known as Trimble Navigation Limited and changed its name to Trimble Inc. in October 2016. Trimble Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

