TriMas Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.9% Downside

TriMas Corporation with ticker code (TRS) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 25 and has a mean target at 25. Now with the previous closing price of 25.74 this indicates there is a potential downside of -2.9%. The day 50 moving average is 24.84 and the 200 day MA is 23.95. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,172m. Visit the company website at: http://www.trimascorp.com

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands. The Aerospace segment offers fasteners, collars, blind bolts, and rivets to original equipment manufacturers, supply chain distributors, MRO/aftermarket providers, and tier one suppliers for commercial, maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); and military aerospace applications and platforms under the Monogram Aerospace Fasteners, Allfast Fastening Systems, and Mac Fasteners brands. The Specialty Products segment offers steel cylinders for use in the transportation, storage, and dispensing of compressed gases under the Norris Cylinder brand; natural gas powered wellhead engines, compressors, replacement parts, compressors, compressor packaging, and gas production equipment under the Arrow brand; and machined metallic components, including auxiliary power units, as well as electrical, hydraulic, and pneumatic systems for aerospace applications under the Martinic Engineering brand. This segment also provides spare parts for various industrial engines under the Caterpillar, Waukesha, and Ajax brands. The company sells its products through a direct sales force, third-party agents, and distributors. TriMas Corporation was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

