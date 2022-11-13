Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Trilogy Metals Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 273.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Trilogy Metals Inc. with ticker code (TMQ) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 2.5 and 1.75 with the average target price sitting at 2.13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.57 this indicates there is a potential upside of 273.7%. The 50 day MA is 0.61 and the 200 day moving average is 0.88. The company has a market cap of $86m. Company Website: https://www.trilogymetals.com

The potential market cap would be $320m based on the market concensus.

Trilogy Metals Inc., a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCopper Inc. and changed its name to Trilogy Metals Inc. in September 2016. Trilogy Metals Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

