Trilogy Metals Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 249.2% Upside

Trilogy Metals Inc. found using ticker (TMQ) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.5 and 1.75 with a mean TP of 2.13. Now with the previous closing price of 0.61 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 249.2%. The day 50 moving average is 0.66 while the 200 day moving average is 1.05. The company has a market capitalisation of $87m. Visit the company website at: https://www.trilogymetals.com

The potential market cap would be $302m based on the market concensus.

Trilogy Metals Inc., a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCopper Inc. and changed its name to Trilogy Metals Inc. in September 2016. Trilogy Metals Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.