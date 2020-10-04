Trilogy Metals Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 68.3% Upside

Trilogy Metals Inc. with ticker code (TMQ) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 3.5 and 3.5 with a mean TP of 3.5. With the stocks previous close at 2.08 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 68.3%. The 50 day MA is 2.03 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.79. The company has a market cap of $306m. Find out more information at: http://www.trilogymetals.com

Trilogy Metals Inc., a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCopper Inc. and changed its name to Trilogy Metals Inc. in September 2016. Trilogy Metals Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

